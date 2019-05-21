8 Great Lakeside Beaches in the U.S.

In-the-know beach lovers can seek out Secret Cove on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe, where the turquoise water could stand in for the Caribbean.

Come summer, what could be more all-American than escaping your everyday routine and holing up in a cozy retreat by one of the country’s picturesque lakes?

The U.S. boasts thousands of lakes, so no matter where you live, there’s likely one situated within driving distance, making them more accessible than ocean beaches. Other pluses for a lakefront beach getaway over an oceanfront one? The calm waters of lake beaches are easier to kayak, canoe, and fish on, and they’re especially well-suited to families because kids can splash around without worrying about tides. From the Adirondacks to Lake Tahoe, these eight idyllic American lakefront beaches will inspire you to get out and enjoy the great outdoors. Lake Tahoe, Nevada Secret Cove Stretching across California and Nevada, Lake Tahoe is the second deepest lake in the nation (after Oregon's Crater Lake) and its shoreline extends over 70 miles, so visitors have ample beaches to choose from. In some places, like Secret Cove on the Nevada side, the turquoise water is so clear, you could almost mistake it for the Caribbean. You can go swimming and even snorkeling here—if you can reach it, that is; there’s a fairly steep trail leading down to the beach, though a new three-mile bike route to its shore, opening this July, will ease accessibility. (Note its remoteness is only one reason you might not want to bring the kids: There’s also a clothing-optional policy on the shores of this “secret” sandy beach, which is surrounded by woods—though going au naturel is certainly not required.) Photo by Kim Karpeles / Alamy Stock Photo Lap up some lakeside fun at the other Lake Geneva—in Wisconsin—at Riviera Beach. Lake Geneva, Wisconsin Riviera Beach

It may not look exactly like its Swiss namesake, but Lake Geneva in Wisconsin has long been a retreat for Chicagoans and other Midwesterners who flock to its shores to make the most out of summer. About two hours from Chicago, the small city of Lake Geneva’s historic downtown is right on its eponymous lake, so you can shop for antiques or stroll the streets with an ice cream cone in hand while watching jet-skiers and sunbathers at Riviera Beach, the most popular of the four sandy beaches on the lake. Kids play in the sand and build sandcastles here, while teenagers and adults can try stand-up paddleboarding or kayaking. There’s also golfing and a handful of wineries and breweries in the area. South Haven on Lake Michigan, Michigan South Beach

About two hours from Chicago, the city of South Haven boasts seven public beaches stretching five miles along Lake Michigan’s shores. South Haven calls itself “the blueberry capital of the world,” and it holds a blueberry festival complete with a pie-eating contest every summer on the second weekend of August. The lakefront here offers plenty of other all-American delights, too, like volleyball pits and bonfires. If you go, be sure to visit South Haven’s historic lighthouse, between North Beach and South Beach. South Beach is your best bet for beach time, with amenities aplenty, including grill, picnic, and play areas, as well as public restrooms. Photo by Amanda Metzger/Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce & CVB The sandy swath at Lake George Beach—better known as Million Dollar Beach—fronts New York's Lake George. Lake George, New York Million Dollar Beach

Dubbed the “Queen of American Lakes,” Lake George is about four hours north of New York City in the Adirondacks, where gilded age tycoons like the Rockefellers and the Vanderbilts vacationed in the late 1800s and early 1900s. This picturesque lake is home to Lake George Beach, better known as Million Dollar Beach, a sandy stretch of lakefront that opened in 1951 at a cost of—you guessed it—a million dollars. The state-run beach has plenty of public facilities, including a boat launch, picnic tables, and grills. Down the boardwalk, in Lake George Village, you can go parasailing, take a cruise aboard the Lake George Steamboat Company, or try your hand at water-skiing, wakeboarding, or tubing with Ski Air Watersports. There are affordable places to stay, as well as upscale options, like the Sagamore Resort. Lake Travis, Texas Bob Wentz Park Come summer, Lake Travis, in Texas Hill Country (about an hour northwest of Austin), is the perfect place to cool off in the water and enjoy activities like sunbathing, fishing, swimming, and ziplining. Its lakebed, made of limestone, lends the water a crystal-clear appearance. At Sandy Creek Park on Lake Travis, you can go camping and spot birds and other wildlife in an area that’s removed from the heavy boat traffic found along other parts of the lake, while Bob Wentz Park is popular for water sports like sailing, scuba diving, and windsurfing. The former is good for nature enthusiasts but has a rocky shoreline, while the latter wins points for its sandy beaches and covered picnic area. Photo by Jon Bilous / Alamy Stock Photo Forests meet the beach at Weirs Beach on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire. Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire Weirs Beach

