Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Capitol Hill: Seattle’s Hipster Haven

Collected by Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert
Capitol Hill is Seattle's hipster neighborhood, with an incredible concentration of trendy restaurants, bars, boutiques, and cultural happenings. And I'm not just saying that because it's my 'hood.
Save Place

Coastal Kitchen

429 15th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112, USA
Recently remodeled, Coastal Kitchen has shed its colorful decor for a more upscale, modern vibe, but it's still serving the same stellar brunch dishes, like the ever-popular gingerbread waffles shown here. Every few months, they create an entirely...
More Details >
Save Place

Lost Lake Cafe & Lounge

1505 10th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Lost Lake may look like it's been open for decades, but despite its dimly-lit vintage decor, this Capitol Hill diner just opened in 2013 — and is already a favorite with locals. One side is a restaurant and the other side is a bar, depending on...
More Details >
Save Place

Unicorn

1118 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Unicorn is one of my favorite places to take visitors because there's just so much to look at: the lurid circus-painted walls, the costumed and accessorized taxidermy, the lavishly painted bar that seems to have been pulled off a carousel. During...
More Details >
Save Place

Elliott Bay Book Company

1521 10th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
The Elliott Bay Book Company is the Seattle bookstore and, thankfully, survived its move from Pioneer Square to Capitol Hill with soul and towering cedar bookcases intact. Elliott Bay lost a significant chunk of square footage during the move...
More Details >
Save Place

Pike Street Fish Fry

925 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
If there's a single most iconic Seattle meal, it's probably fish and chips. We're rightly famous for our salmon, which is very tasty when given the batter-fried treatment, but halibut may be the most popular choice for locals (and well worth the...
More Details >
Save Place

Totokaelo

1523 10th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
The fabulous and creative Jill Wenger created and founded the beautiful Totokaelo in 2003 in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. This store is truly a purveyor of beautifully designed and thoughtfully curated fashion and objects, as the website...
More Details >
Save Place

Century Ballroom

915 E Pine St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Feel like learning to East Coast Swing, Salsa, Tango, Waltz or Kizomba while you're in Seattle? From events to classes, to venue rentals and Footloose-inspired advocacy (repeal the 'dance tax' in Washington State), this is the perfect place for a...
More Details >
Save Place

Capitol Cider

818 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
More of a cider lover than a beer drinker? Seattle's new Capitol Cider has you covered, with a variety of apple and fruit ciders, both bottled and on tap. Of course, there's plenty of beer, too — and even the occasional nonalcoholic ginger beer....
More Details >
Save Place

Gaslight Inn

1727 15th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Want to stay conveniently close to downtown Seattle's attractions without paying downtown-Seattle hotel prices? Or would you rather be a short walk away from Capitol Hill's vibrant shopping, eating, and bar scene? Either way, the Gaslight Inn...
More Details >
Save Place

Elysian Brewery

1221 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Love local beer? You can't get much more local than the Elysian Brewery, which brews its beer in Georgetown, a neighborhood in south Seattle. They offer 20-plus different beers at their three locations. They're possibly best known for their Night...
More Details >
Save Place

Molly Moon's Homemade Ice Cream

1622.5 N 45th St, Seattle, WA 98103, USA
Another food-truck-made-good in a permanent location, Molly Moon’s now has five locations around town, but still sends out its iconic baby-blue truck for special events — just follow your nose to the heavenly scent of their freshly made waffle...
More Details >
Save Place

Victrola Coffee

411 15th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112, USA
Open since 2000, Victrola is a fixture on the 15th Ave strip, and its mismatched outdoor seats are always full of patrons sipping coffee drinks and enjoying the people-watching. The cafe features art openings and local art on its walls, and the...
More Details >
Save Place

Remedy Teas

345 15th Ave E Suite 103, Seattle, WA 98112, USA
If you're allergic to doilies and calico prints, not to worry: Remedy Teas is a far cry from the frou-frou tearooms you're used to. Modern and minimalistic, with clean white decor, the most eye-catching feature of their cafe is the rows of big...
More Details >
Save Place

Wandering Goose

403 15th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112, USA
A small, Southern-influenced cafe on the 15th Avenue strip, the Wandering Goose is worth a visit if only for its excellent neon sign – a plump, bottom-heavy goose waddling back and forth. Their breakfast and lunch fare includes classics like...
More Details >
Save Place

Cal Anderson Park

1635 11th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Cal Anderson Park (named after Washington's first openly gay legislator) is located at the Pike/Pine nexus of gay-friendly, hipster-filled Capitol Hill. With plenty of grassy lawns for picnics, reading, or playing bocce ball, it's no surprise that...
More Details >
Save Place

Liberty

517 15th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112, USA
Another restaurant on the food-filled 15th Avenue strip of Capitol Hill, Liberty Sushi has a bit of an identity crisis: is it a café, a bar, or a sushi joint? Maybe it doesn’t matter, since all are delicious. During the day, they serve Stumptown...
More Details >
Save Place

Chop Suey

1325 E Madison St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Another hallowed Capitol Hill rock venue, Chop Suey is a short walk up the hill from the Pike/Pine intersection. The performers tend to skew toward local bands, electronic, and drag shows, but one of Seattle’s most unique dance parties is Talcum,...
More Details >
Save Place

Skillet Diner

4150, 1400 E Union St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Skillet started life as a food truck, and you’ll still see their mobile kitchen popping up around Seattle throughout the week (check their website for location info). But sometimes it’s easier to head to one of their permanent diners, where you...
More Details >
Save Place

Old School Frozen Custard

1316 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Sure, ice cream and gelato places are everywhere, but how often do you see a frozen custard shop? The addition of egg in the mix is what makes all the difference, apparently: richer and creamier than ice cream, yet with less calories and...
More Details >
Save Place

Bimbo's Cantina

1013 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
A popular spot for late-night carb-loading (it’s open until 2 a.m. every night), Bimbo’s serves up cheap and enormous burritos in its eye-catching restaurant, decorated wall-to-wall in a Mexican-wrestler-and-black-velvet theme. When you see the...
More Details >
Save Place

Marination Station

1412 Harvard Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Started in 2009 as a humble food truck, this Hawaiian-Korean eatery has expanded to four brick-and-mortar locations (including Super Six, an offshoot in funky Columbia City). Get messy—and delighted—tucking into Spam sliders, kalbi...
More Details >
Save Place

Twice Sold Tales

1833 Harvard Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Also known as “the bookstore with the cats,” Twice Sold Tales has a great neon sign that’s worth the visit all by itself. But don’t stop there—go inside and wind your way through the narrow aisles of bookshelves...
More Details >
Save Place

Anchovies & Olives

1550 15th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
One of local celebrity chef Ethan Stowell’s restaurants, Anchovies and Olives describes itself as “an Italian-inspired seafood and pasta joint.” The ever-changing dinner menu offers appetizers like fried chickpeas with smoked paprika and lemon,...
More Details >
Save Place

Raygun Lounge

501 E Pine St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Time for a game night? If you’re in Capitol Hill, Raygun Lounge has everything you need. There's a large selection of board, card, miniature, role playing, and collectible games (including rare and out-of-print titles), and if they don’t have it...
More Details >
Save Place

Pho Than Brothers

527 Broadway E, Seattle, WA 98102, USA
Comfort food doesn’t have to be heavy and drowned in grease: just try pho, the light and flavorful Vietnamese soup that’s much loved by Seattleites. Than Brothers is the local chain, with locations all around town, but the Capitol Hill one is one...
More Details >
Save Place

Bar Cotto

1546 15th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
A neighborhood bar with Italian flair, Bar Cotto offers a carefully edited menu of pizza, vegetables, bruschetta, and local and imported cured meats. The Corona bean and cauliflower salad with currants and rosemary is a must-try, while the creamy...
More Details >
Save Place

Oola Distillery

1314 E Union St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Part of the recent local boom in artisanal and craft liquors, Oola Distillery describes itself as a “micro-distillery” in the heart of Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. They create small batches of gin, vodka, flavored vodkas (including...
More Details >
Save Place

Pretty Parlor

119 Summit Ave E, Seattle, WA 98102, USA
Pretty Parlor, possibly the most perfectly named boutique in Seattle, looks exactly like it sounds: a cavity-inducingly sweet pink bon-bon of a shop, crammed full of vintage clothing, accessories, and jewelry, plus modern stuff from local indie...
More Details >
Save Place

Melrose Market

1532 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Capitol Hill’s Melrose Market is a spacious, sunlit, vintagey-looking indoor market with a variety of artisanal and locally made foods: Rain Shadow Meats, Calf & Kid cheese, the Marigold & Mint flower shop, and Taylor Shellfish. There are also a...
More Details >
Save Place

Value Village

12548 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA 98125, USA
Not a typical nonprofit thrift store, Value Village is a for-profit retail company that partners with charities. Value Village’s inventory comes from batches of clothes they purchase from nonprofit agencies, as well as direct donations from the...
More Details >
Save Place

Restaurant Zoe

1318 E Union St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Created by the owners of Quinn’s Pub (another Capitol Hill foodie spot), Restaurant Zoe’s goal is to be an energetic urban bistro known for good food and service. Dinner fare favors the carnivorous, and includes steak tartare, black cod, and spicy...
More Details >
Save Place

Quinn's Pub

1001 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Quinn’s gastropub specializes in meat, meat, and more meat — everything from crispy pork belly to wild boar sloppy Joes to roasted bone marrow and foie gras frites. Choose an assortment of small plates to share, or get a large plate all to...
More Details >
Save Place

Neumos

925 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Its proper name is Neumos Crystal Ball Reading Room, but pretty much everyone just calls it Neumos (pronounced new-mows, a reference to the previous venue in that space, Moe’s Mo’Roc’N Café). The space includes the Pike Street Fish Fry, the Moe...
More Details >
Save Place

Paris Eastside

Bellevue, WA, USA
If you’re ready to take your love of macarons to the next level, who better than a Parisienne to teach you how to bake them? At Paris Eastside, you’ll learn the fundamentals, enjoy a glass of perfectly paired wine, and make sweet and savory...
More Details >
Save Place

Li'l Woody's

1211 Pine St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
With two locations (Capitol Hill and Ballard), Lil’ Woody’s is known around Seattle for their hearty, inexpensive burgers. (Note to convention-goers: the Capitol Hill location is just a few blocks up Pine St. from the Convention Center.) Toppings...
More Details >
Save Place

115 Belmont Ave E

115 Belmont Ave E, Seattle, WA 98102, USA
Finally, Capitol Hill’s hipsters get their own Goodwill store! Their newest location is clean, reasonably priced, and best of all, has its own free parking lot — a rare treat for shoppers on the Hill. Located in the old Half Price Books building,...
More Details >
Save Place

Six Arms

300 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
The Six Arms Brewery is a Seattle outpost of the regional McMenamin’s chain. Their beers include a range of stouts, pale ales, and IPAs, plus Edgefield cider and wine — but more importantly, you can get their delicious pear brandy sidecar cocktail...
More Details >
Save Place

La Cocina Oaxaqueña

1216 Pine St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Seattle is mysteriously blessed with an abundance of excellent Oaxacan restaurants. If you love the savory fare at Ballard’s La Carta de Oaxaca — but not the long weekend wait for a table — La Cocina Oaxaquena, at the edge of...
More Details >
Save Place

Ada’s Technical Books and Cafe

425 15th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112, USA
Even in a bibliophilic city like Seattle, Ada’s Technical Books and Cafe stands out as an exceptionally geek-friendly haven. For one thing, it presides over some of the best themed book clubs in town—human thought and sexuality,...
More Details >
Save Place

Volunteer Park

1247 15th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112, USA
Volunteer Park is a beloved neighborhood park in the heart of Seattle’s Capitol Hill. Originally created in 1876, the park was named in 1901 to honor the volunteers of the Spanish-American War. The Seattle Asian Art Museum is located inside the...
More Details >
Save Place

Sitka and Spruce

1531 Melrose Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
You’ll want to arrive early at Sitka & Spruce to allow time for browsing the other shops inside Melrose Market: Calf and Kid’s artisanal cheeses, Rain Shadow Meats’ sausages and steaks, Glasswing’s home decor, and...
More Details >
Save Place

Spinasse

1531 14th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Inside Spinasse’s charmingly rustic dining room, you’ll feel like you’ve left Seattle for an Italian trattoria. The roasted beet salad with cherries, radishes and marinated La Tur cheese is tangy and refreshing, while the hand-cut egg pastas are...
More Details >
Save Place

Sherlocked

915 E Pine St B, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
If you like solving puzzles, cracking codes, and yelling at strangers, this unique locked-room challenge might be just your cup of tea. You’ll be locked in a room with your group, and you have one hour to solve about a dozen riddles or puzzles in...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without