Visit the Seattle park designed by the Olmsted brothers, the same landscape designers who created New York City 's Central Park. At the top of the water tower, are stunning views of Seattle , and an exhibit on the Olmsted brothers and the history of their landscape design accomplishments.We visited Seattle the third week in July and the summer weather was perfect - sunny and no rain! As a result, we chose to spend most of our time outside visiting parks and going on nature walks. Volunteer Park has a conservatory, amphitheater, Asian Art Museum, trails and of course plenty of grassy areas.