Volunteer Park

1247 15th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112, USA
Website
| +1 206-684-4075
Walk Among the Flowers at Volunteer Park Seattle Washington United States
Historic Water Tower View and Olmsted Exhibit Seattle Washington United States

Sun - Sat 6am - 10pm

Walk Among the Flowers at Volunteer Park

Volunteer Park is a beloved neighborhood park in the heart of Seattle’s Capitol Hill. Originally created in 1876, the park was named in 1901 to honor the volunteers of the Spanish-American War.

The Seattle Asian Art Museum is located inside the park, as well as the Volunteer Park Conservatory, which features 600 varieties of orchids and a cactus house. Take in a stunning 360-degree view atop the historic water tower, or stroll the walking paths around the reservoir.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

Larissa Santoro
almost 7 years ago

Historic Water Tower View and Olmsted Exhibit

Visit the Seattle park designed by the Olmsted brothers, the same landscape designers who created New York City's Central Park. At the top of the water tower, are stunning views of Seattle, and an exhibit on the Olmsted brothers and the history of their landscape design accomplishments.

We visited Seattle the third week in July and the summer weather was perfect - sunny and no rain! As a result, we chose to spend most of our time outside visiting parks and going on nature walks. Volunteer Park has a conservatory, amphitheater, Asian Art Museum, trails and of course plenty of grassy areas.

