Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Gaslight Inn

1727 15th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Website
| +1 206-325-3654
Get Cozy at the Gaslight Inn Seattle Washington United States

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 6pm

Get Cozy at the Gaslight Inn

Want to stay conveniently close to downtown Seattle's attractions without paying downtown-Seattle hotel prices? Or would you rather be a short walk away from Capitol Hill's vibrant shopping, eating, and bar scene? Either way, the Gaslight Inn B&B is an affordable option.

Located in Capitol Hill (it's right on the #10 bus line that goes through the Hill and downtown in about 10 min.), the Gaslight has eight rooms, including two that are for single guests. Amenities include a heated pool, free wifi, the owners' art collection, a library, and free continental breakfast.

From the Gaslight, you're just a block away from French patisserie Bakery Nouveau and the dining and shopping options on 15th Street, and it's a short walk to the Pike/Pine area that's the heart of Capitol Hill. Also walkable are Cal Anderson Park and Volunteer Park, where the Seattle Asian Art Museum is located. You can't beat the Gaslight's central location as a home base for your Seattle exploration.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points