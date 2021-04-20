Gaslight Inn
1727 15th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
| +1 206-325-3654
More info
Sun - Sat 7am - 6pm
Get Cozy at the Gaslight InnWant to stay conveniently close to downtown Seattle's attractions without paying downtown-Seattle hotel prices? Or would you rather be a short walk away from Capitol Hill's vibrant shopping, eating, and bar scene? Either way, the Gaslight Inn B&B is an affordable option.
Located in Capitol Hill (it's right on the #10 bus line that goes through the Hill and downtown in about 10 min.), the Gaslight has eight rooms, including two that are for single guests. Amenities include a heated pool, free wifi, the owners' art collection, a library, and free continental breakfast.
From the Gaslight, you're just a block away from French patisserie Bakery Nouveau and the dining and shopping options on 15th Street, and it's a short walk to the Pike/Pine area that's the heart of Capitol Hill. Also walkable are Cal Anderson Park and Volunteer Park, where the Seattle Asian Art Museum is located. You can't beat the Gaslight's central location as a home base for your Seattle exploration.