Ada’s Technical Books and Cafe 425 15th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112, USA

More info Sun - Sat 8am - 9pm

Let's Get Technical Even in a bibliophilic city like Seattle, Ada’s Technical Books and Cafe stands out as an exceptionally geek-friendly haven. For one thing, it presides over some of the best themed book clubs in town—human thought and sexuality, classics of science fiction, nonfiction, and general science fiction—plus it has a charming little café that serves coffee, beer and wine, baked goods, and vegetarian comfort food. In addition to computer and engineering manuals, this store carries architecture, math, science, sci-fi, and general interest books. Wooden puzzles, electronic kits, jewelry, and notebooks make excellent gifts for your favorite nerd; and we love the “I Read Technical Books” T-shirt.