Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Ada’s Technical Books and Cafe

425 15th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112, USA
+1 206-322-1058
Let's Get Technical Seattle Washington United States
Part Bookstore, Part Coffee Shop Seattle Washington United States
Let's Get Technical Seattle Washington United States
Part Bookstore, Part Coffee Shop Seattle Washington United States

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 9pm

Let's Get Technical

Even in a bibliophilic city like Seattle, Ada’s Technical Books and Cafe stands out as an exceptionally geek-friendly haven. For one thing, it presides over some of the best themed book clubs in town—human thought and sexuality, classics of science fiction, nonfiction, and general science fiction—plus it has a charming little café that serves coffee, beer and wine, baked goods, and vegetarian comfort food. In addition to computer and engineering manuals, this store carries architecture, math, science, sci-fi, and general interest books. Wooden puzzles, electronic kits, jewelry, and notebooks make excellent gifts for your favorite nerd; and we love the “I Read Technical Books” T-shirt.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Stacey Neve
almost 7 years ago

Part Bookstore, Part Coffee Shop

At Ada's Technical Books and Cafe on Capitol Hill, a unique selection of largely tech-focused books shares a lovely, light-filled space (light-filled on the sunny day I visited, in any case) with a charming cafe. Get a cup of coffee and a pastry, or have one of their small plates for lunch. I enjoyed the lightly spicy chai latte and a quiche with a crust so flaky it was almost puff pastry.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points