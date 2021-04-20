Ada’s Technical Books and Cafe
425 15th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112, USA
+1 206-322-1058
More info
Sun - Sat 8am - 9pm
Let's Get TechnicalEven in a bibliophilic city like Seattle, Ada’s Technical Books and Cafe stands out as an exceptionally geek-friendly haven. For one thing, it presides over some of the best themed book clubs in town—human thought and sexuality, classics of science fiction, nonfiction, and general science fiction—plus it has a charming little café that serves coffee, beer and wine, baked goods, and vegetarian comfort food. In addition to computer and engineering manuals, this store carries architecture, math, science, sci-fi, and general interest books. Wooden puzzles, electronic kits, jewelry, and notebooks make excellent gifts for your favorite nerd; and we love the “I Read Technical Books” T-shirt.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Part Bookstore, Part Coffee Shop
At Ada's Technical Books and Cafe on Capitol Hill, a unique selection of largely tech-focused books shares a lovely, light-filled space (light-filled on the sunny day I visited, in any case) with a charming cafe. Get a cup of coffee and a pastry, or have one of their small plates for lunch. I enjoyed the lightly spicy chai latte and a quiche with a crust so flaky it was almost puff pastry.