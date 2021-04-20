Elliott Bay Book Company 1521 10th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA

Photo courtesy of Elliott Bay Book Company More info Sun 10am - 9pm Mon - Thur 10am - 10pm Fri, Sat 10am - 11pm

Books and Lattes at Elliott Bay Book Company in Capitol Hill The Elliott Bay Book Company is the Seattle bookstore and, thankfully, survived its move from Pioneer Square to Capitol Hill with soul and towering cedar bookcases intact. Elliott Bay lost a significant chunk of square footage during the move but gained a home right in the heart of Capitol Hill. Which makes it even easier to execute the ideal lazy Sunday afternoon combo: new novel + Fonte latte and one of the book-size housemade muffins from the on-site café (if it’s sunny, make a beeline for the grassy Cal Anderson park, just across the street). The food is northwest downhome—unpretentious salads with local greens, wholesome soups—but the abundant outlets and cozy café vibe make up for any food misses.



Try it there: The lemon crepe



Bring it home: Thomas Pynchon’s Inherent Vice and tickets to a Neptune Theater reading