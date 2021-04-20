Where are you going?
Six Arms

300 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
| +1 206-223-1698
Sipping on Six Arms' Sidecar Seattle Washington United States

Sun 12pm - 12am
Mon - Thur 11am - 1am
Fri, Sat 11am - 2am

Sipping on Six Arms' Sidecar

The Six Arms Brewery is a Seattle outpost of the regional McMenamin’s chain. Their beers include a range of stouts, pale ales, and IPAs, plus Edgefield cider and wine — but more importantly, you can get their delicious pear brandy sidecar cocktail at the bar (which you’d otherwise have to travel to Portland for). Like all McMenamin’s, it has handsome wooden fixtures and plenty of interesting things to look at, such as the hefty metal chandeliers. The menu is Northwestern pub fare, including tasty burgers and sandwiches, soups and salads, and appetizers. Happy hour is from 3 to 6 p.m. and again from 10 p.m. to close, and features discounted drinks and food specials.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

