Sipping on Six Arms' Sidecar
The Six Arms Brewery is a Seattle
outpost of the regional McMenamin’s chain. Their beers include a range of stouts, pale ales, and IPAs, plus Edgefield cider and wine — but more importantly, you can get their delicious pear brandy sidecar cocktail at the bar (which you’d otherwise have to travel to Portland
for). Like all McMenamin’s, it has handsome wooden fixtures and plenty of interesting things to look at, such as the hefty metal chandeliers. The menu is Northwestern pub fare, including tasty burgers and sandwiches, soups and salads, and appetizers. Happy hour is from 3 to 6 p.m. and again from 10 p.m. to close, and features discounted drinks and food specials.