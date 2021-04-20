Watch Your Tale
Also known as “the bookstore with the cats,” Twice Sold Tales has a great neon sign that’s worth the visit all by itself. But don’t stop there—go inside and wind your way through the narrow aisles of bookshelves packed with used books. The store is filled with 10,000 books plus an assortment of fluffy, lazy cats with varying degrees of interest in being petted. Twice Sold Tales has locations in Capitol Hill and the University District, with plenty of affordable books perfect for a rainy afternoon’s browsing.