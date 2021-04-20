Where are you going?
Skillet Diner

4150, 1400 E Union St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
| +1 206-512-2001
A Slow-Food Brunch at Skillet Seattle Washington United States

Sun - Thur 7am - 9pm
Fri, Sat 7am - 10pm

Skillet started life as a food truck, and you’ll still see their mobile kitchen popping up around Seattle throughout the week (check their website for location info). But sometimes it’s easier to head to one of their permanent diners, where you know they’ll be in the same place day after day. The truck always offers their famous burger and poutine, along with rotating specials, but the restaurants have an expanded menu, including an excellent brunch. Locally roasted Fonte coffee is served while you wait, which is a good thing, as the line can be long (an hour or more on weekends for brunch). The dinner menu is hearty, rib-sticking comfort food like southern fried chicken or pork belly confit. If you see elk meatloaf on the menu, order it without hesitation — it’s out of this world.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

