Chop Suey

1325 E Madison St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Website
| +1 206-538-0556
At Chop Suey, You Bring the Takeout Seattle Washington United States

More info

Sun - Sat 4pm - 2am

At Chop Suey, You Bring the Takeout

Another hallowed Capitol Hill rock venue, Chop Suey is a short walk up the hill from the Pike/Pine intersection. The performers tend to skew toward local bands, electronic, and drag shows, but one of Seattle’s most unique dance parties is Talcum, featuring the best of Pacific Northwest soul and Motown music (the name refers to the practice of sprinkling talcum powder on the dance floor for better slipping and sliding). Talcum happens every fourth Saturday, and vintage/formal attire is strongly encouraged. Most Chop Suey shows are 21+, and there’s a full bar, but no kitchen; however, you’re allowed to bring your own food inside, oddly enough. Grab a Seattle Dog, slathered with sautéed onions and cream cheese, at the hot dog cart parked out in front. Cash only, if you buy tickets at the door.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

