Victrola Coffee

411 15th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112, USA
Website
| +1 206-325-6520
Sun 6am - 9pm
Mon - Sat 6am - 10pm

Listen to the Buzz

Open since 2000, Victrola is a fixture on the 15th Ave strip, and its mismatched outdoor seats are always full of patrons sipping coffee drinks and enjoying the people-watching. The cafe features art openings and local art on its walls, and the occasional live band on the weekend.

At Victrola's online store, you can buy single-origin coffees and blends, including the popular Streamline Espresso served in their cafes. There's a roasting schedule posted on their website, so you'll know when to expect your beans; they're shipped within 12 hours of roasting.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

