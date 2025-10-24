Delta and Chef José Andrés Hope to Shatter the Reputation of Bland Airplane Food with This New In-Flight Menu

Airplane food is getting a chef’s kiss from a renowned cook and humanitarian. Delta Air Lines announced Thursday that it has teamed up with acclaimed Spanish American chef José Andrés to bring an elevated menu to its Delta One and first-class passengers with the aim of redefining in-flight dining.

“To me, there’s no reason that food on an airplane shouldn’t bring just as much joy as it does on the ground—it’s not as if we leave good taste behind when we take off,” the World Central Kitchen founder tells Afar, adding that he’s especially excited to bring “a true taste of Spain to the skies.”

Among the items that the James Beard Foundation’s Outstanding Chef will debut on November 4 are an egg-and-potato classic Spanish tortilla with pisto manchego stew, a braised beef short rib with smoky pepper sauce and creamy polenta, and piquillo peppers stuffed with goat cheese and mushrooms.

The José Andrés Group has long established its reputation for innovative and refined menus at its nearly 40 restaurants in the U.S. and the Bahamas, including at the newly opened Bazaar Meat by José Andrés inside The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad, and at Txula Steak in New York City’s Mercado Little Spain, which opened earlier this month. He’s also earned two Michelin stars for his minibar by José Andrés in Washington, D.C., as well as four Bib Gourmands for other establishments, which are awarded to restaurants that Michelin deems to be good value for money. But translating all of that culinary talent for this collaboration required a meticulous process.

“Creating a best-in-class dining experience at 30,000 feet is no small task,” says Stephanie Laster, the Atlanta-based airline’s managing director of onboard culinary experience. She explains that both air pressure and humidity “can dull taste perception by up to 30 percent.” So the team tested every dish in its research and development kitchens as well as on flights.

While shortcuts like adding salt can often help with those muted flavors, Delta was committed to freshness, depending on “herbs, spices, sauces, and garnishes that naturally bring out depth and character,” in addition to “small touches [that] can make a meal feel thoughtful and well-crafted at altitude,” from a squeeze of citrus to a layered sauce, Laster says.

She’s especially fond of the Spanish tortilla since “breakfast can often be an overlooked meal” on flights. For Delta, partnering with chefs and restaurant brands has long been “a priority because they help us create a consistent premium experience throughout the entire travel journey,” Laster says. Past collaborations have featured Korean chef Peter Cho, Southern cuisine chef Mashama Bailey, Los Angeles duo Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo, and Singaporean chef Jereme Leung—as well as fan favorite Shake Shack.

While Andrés’ prowess in the kitchen is what diners clamor for, he also brings an added dimension of admiration for his humanitarian work, having earned the National Humanities Medal in 2015 and the Presidential Medal of Freedom this past January.

“What makes this partnership special is that it goes beyond great food,” Laster says. “His approach to food is about connection, bringing comfort and joy to people wherever they are.”

It’s that purposeful outlook that resonated with Delta, as it celebrates its 100th anniversary this year and looks ahead to the next century to make the brand “more focused on delivering thoughtful experiences from the ground to the sky,” Laster says. “This collaboration with José Andrés is a perfect example of how we’re honoring our legacy while continuing to evolve for the future.”

In addition to the chef-driven food program, the carrier also launched its 2026 Delta One wine program this month, in partnership with master sommelier Andrea Robinson. Robinson worked with the airline’s beverage team to curate a selection that retains its “balance, body, and aroma in flight, resulting in what we like to call our ‘sky-high wine cellar,’” Laster says.

The result is a wine list that spans the globe, from velvety reds to crisp whites, including picks from Napa Valley’s Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, Italy’s Marchesi Antinori, Chile’s VIK, Burgundy’s Albert Bichot Pouilly-Fuissé.

“While the wine program and José Andrés’ menu were developed independently, they complement each other naturally,” Laster says.

Overall, Delta’s hope is that by scaling up the culinary quality level, the age-old reputation of bland, tasteless airline food will be a thing of the past. “Over time, that creativity and attention to detail are redefining what the onboard dining experience looks like, turning it into an experience customers genuinely look forward to,” says Laster.

Andrés echoes the enthusiasm, adding, “It’s exciting for me to imagine people flying over me eating tortilla Española with pisto, braised beef short rib, and stuffed piquillo peppers! C’mon, how cool is that?”

Other airlines that have debuted new chef collaborations this year include Air France’s La Première and business-class menus from Daniel Boulud that were first served in July and Alaska Airlines’ Brady Ishiwata Williams’ first-class meals, which were introduced in June. American Airlines also continues its James Beard Foundation chefs partnership for its Flagship lounges and Admirals Club lounges this fall, featuring Brandon Kida at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Randy Rucker at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), Timon Balloo at Miami International Airport (MIA), and Tiffany Derry at Dallas–Fort Worth International Airport (DFW).