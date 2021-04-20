Where are you going?
Elysian Brewery

1221 East Pike Street
Website
| +1 206-906-9148
Paradise for Beer Lovers Seattle Washington United States

More info

Sun 12pm - 10pm
Mon - Thur 11:30am - 10pm
Fri 11:30am - 12am
Sat 12pm - 12am

Paradise for Beer Lovers

Love local beer? You can't get much more local than the Elysian Brewery, which brews its beer in Georgetown, a neighborhood in south Seattle. They offer 20-plus different beers at their three locations. They're possibly best known for their Night Owl Pumpkin Ale, but the Jasmine IPA is refreshing and novel, and the spiced pear ale sounds downright delicious. (There's a full bar for non-beer-drinkers.)

The food is actually pretty good, too, and a bit fancier than what you might expect at a pub: hummus platters, vegan curry, steamed clams, and tofu salad. Of course, they also have more typical fare like burgers, fries, and sriracha wings. If you're curious to try Seattle's microbrew scene, the Elysian is a convenient and convivial stop.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

