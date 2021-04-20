Coastal Kitchen
429 15th Avenue East
| +1 206-322-1145
Sun - Sat 8am - 10pm
Gorgeous Gingerbread WafflesRecently remodeled, Coastal Kitchen has shed its colorful decor for a more upscale, modern vibe, but it's still serving the same stellar brunch dishes, like the ever-popular gingerbread waffles shown here.
Every few months, they create an entirely new menu based on a regional cuisine (currently, it's Veracruz), including special brunch entrees. The regional theme even extends to the restrooms, where you'll hear audio language courses recorded by staff. Coastal Kitchen also has three happy hours daily, with food and drink specials: 4-6 pm and 10 pm to midnight, plus a "don't judge me" 8-10 am one featuring Bloody Marys and mimosas (M-F). Seafood lovers, take note: the chef's daily "two-buck shucks" are available from 3pm to close (bar only).
No RSVPs, but they can accommodate large groups and you can call ahead to put your name on the list.