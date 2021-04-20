Lost Lake Cafe & Lounge 1505 10th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA

Happy Hour Breakfast at Lost Lake Lost Lake may look like it's been open for decades, but despite its dimly-lit vintage decor, this Capitol Hill diner just opened in 2013 — and is already a favorite with locals. One side is a restaurant and the other side is a bar, depending on your mood.



Stop by this 24-hour joint anytime for drinks, milkshakes, or a stick-to-your-ribs meal. The poutine is a salty, greasy delight at the end of a long night out, and the sandwiches and burgers are classic, filling fare.



There are two happy hours: 6-9 am for breakfast, and 4-6 pm. The breakfast happy hour features deals on breakfast sandwiches, Bloody Marys, and mimosas. The afternoon happy hour includes a cheeseburger with fries, deep-fried cheese curds, and chicken-fried bacon. Don't pretend your mouth isn't watering.