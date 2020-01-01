Belgium for Foodies
Collected by Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert
Belgium may be famous for fries, waffles and chocolates, but there is so much more to this food-lover's paradise. I've spent the past 8 years exploring this country through food and drink and I can't think of a better way to discover Belgium. Bon appetit!
Brussels, Belgium
A new company based in Belgium is promoting exactly what I love about travel—good food, meeting interesting people, and gaining insights into the city's culture through the people who live there. It's called Bookalokal. Bookalokal started in ...
The Friterie Pitta de la Chapelle is located just outside the church and near the Chapelle train station, which is a short distance from the Sablon. This friterie is like most friteries but they did add "Pitta" to the name. If you're alive today...
Kammenstraat 81, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
Imagine listening to classical music while surrounded by the art and architecture of a former Augustine monastery. At the AMUZ concert hall in Antwerp, Belgium, you can do just that. AMUZ is home to the Laus Polyphoniea concert series each summer....
Jan Breydelstraat 36, 9000 Gent, Belgium
As Canadian expat in Belgium, one thing I miss is the sea (and good lobster), so when I saw "Lobster Six Ways" on the menu at the House of Eliott in Ghent, I had to try it. Far from the traditional 'crack it open and dig in' style lobster I was...
Saint-Gilles, Belgium
Britxos opened its doors in the summer of 2012 to great fanfare among Brussels expat foodie community. We were already familiar with the team, from catering company La Britannique, for their incredible food and warm, friendly service. Britxos is a...
Rue Stevin 168, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
Ask any expat in Brussels, where to get the best hamburger, these days, and you're likely to start an argument. As little as five years ago it was like searching for the Holy Grail. Lately a dozen or more locations are serving up North America's...
Rue de la Sablonnière 2, 5503 Dinant, Belgium
While fields of sheep, cattle and horses are common sights in rural Belgium, you may do a double-take while passing by L'Autrucherie du Pont d'Amour, near Dinant. Yes those giant birds are ostriches (and a few emus, rheas and cassowaries). The...
When Brussels Tourism announced the launch of the Tram Experience, the concept was met with some scepticism. Now, almost a year in, the tram is going strong, to great acclaim. The Tram Experience is a specially re-fitted classic tram that circles...
Rue au Beurre 31, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
Maison Dandoy has been baking delicious treats in Brussels since 1829 and you'll find their famous shops scattered around Brussels. Step inside, and you'll be greeted by the sights and smells of crunchy biscuits (cookies) looking much as they have...
Oeselgem, 8720 Dentergem, Belgium
Belgium is known worldwide for its beer, but some small, local producers have been experimenting with other alcoholic beverages as well. Bezegaard is an organic farm that has been producing fruit, jams, grains and turkeys for several years....
7120 Estinnes, Belgium
Belgium may not spring to mind when you think of wines, particularly of the sparkling variety. But a small vineyard in Wallonia is producing some world-class bubbles. Domaine de Agaises has been winning awards for its signature Cuvée Seigneur...
It's hard to imagine a less likely spot for a fine-dining restaurant. But DUO's food far surpasses its unassuming exterior. Watch closely, as you drive towards the Hautes Fagnes National Park in Belgium's Eastern Cantons, or you'll miss the small...
1000 Brussels, Belgium
This weekend, for the first time ever in Brussels, the Food Truck Festival is taking place. Today I spent almost all day there trying the food from the trucks lined up on the side of the main train station in Brussels. One of the trucks is...
Kraanlei 79, 9000 Gent, Belgium
Some locals call cuberdons “priest hats” and others refer to them as “little noses.” Hard on the outside and gooey on the inside, the conical, raspberry-flavored treats slow-cook for five days in a 131°F room. Stock up...
Brussels, Belgium
With a huge community of British expats in Brussels, it's hard to believe there was no decent place to get fish 'n chips. But until the opening of Bia Mara in the summer of 2012, this was a sad fact. Seafood lovers in Brussels can now rejoice. Not...
Rue Antoine Dansaert 20, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
If you get tired of French-Belgian food and would like to try something a little different in Brussels, head to La Kasbah. Just a few minutes walk from Grand Place, on the trendy Rue Antoine Dansaet, La Kasbah will transport you all the way to...
Komedieplaats 18, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
Even if you aren't hungry, it's worth stopping for a drink at the stunningly beautiful De Foyer cafe in Antwerp. You'll feel like royalty under the magnificent dome of the the 19th century Bourla Theater . The stained-glass, rich velvet curtains...
Ixelles, Belgium
The food truck revolution is coming to Brussels and a great introduction is Keep On Toasting. Keep On Toasting travels around Brussels, serving up gourmet toasties, toasted sandwiches inspired by the traditional croque monsieur. These are far from...
Siberiastraat, 2030 Antwerpen, Belgium
As the Flemish name, Het Pomphuis, suggests, this restaurant is in what was once a pumping station in Antwerp's docklands area. These days, the neighbourhood is becoming a trendy place to see and be seen and Het Pomphuis is where locals go to eat....
Oostduinkerke, 8670 Koksijde, Belgium
Visit any good seafood restaurant in Belgium, and you'll see gray shrimp on the menu. In fact, you may even be offered a bowl of these small, sweet delicacies to nibble while you decide on your main course. These days, the majority of the gray...
Avenue Van Volxem 197, 1190 Forest, Belgium
Brussels is a city filled with fabulous dining experiences, but for brunch aficionados, the options are sparse. Enter Chef Alex Weston, who runs the popular catering company, La Britannique. Chef Alex has revamped the French table d'hote (or...
Belgium is a foodie paradise, but it can be difficult to find the best local artisanal products - unless you happen to visit the small town of Durbuy. There, nestled in the warren of cobbled pedestrian streets, you'll find the shop of the...
Chemin du Meunier 26, 6941 Ozo, Belgium
I love cheese. I also love goats. So when I learned of a dairy goat farm just outside of Durbuy, Belgium, open to the public, I had to visit. The Ozo Goat Farm consists of around 200 happy Alpine goats. They produce delicious cheeses available to...
Eugène Flageyplein, 1050 Elsene, Belgium
Every neighbourhood in Brussels has a street market at least once a week. They vary in size but most have a mix of local produce, baked goods, cheap clothing and household goods. Most have at least a couple of street food options, usually...
Chaussée de Boondael 395A, 1050 Ixelles, Belgium
"Money can’t buy happiness but it can buy ice cream and that’s almost the same thing." This motto is painted across the wall of the Capoue artisanal ice cream shop on Place St. Josse. They are right. Ice cream here does equate to happiness. Capoue...
1000 Brussels, Belgium
Parc Leopold is a little hidden gem near the EU Commission buildings in Brussels. There are plenty of shady benches surrounding a duck pond and it’s generally a quiet, family-friendly green space. Recently, the best thing about Parc Leopold is the...
Avenue Louise 493, 1050 Bruxelles, Belgium
With its retro-chic interior and free Wi-Fi, Cafe de la Press is a favourite with the hipster crowd in Brussels. You’ll find an equal mix of lunching expats, location independent travellers, trendy young Belgians and a whole lot of iMacs. On a...
Georges Brugmannplein 3, 1050 Elsene, Belgium
Away from the busy city centre, on pretty Place Brugmann, in Brussels Ixelles neighbourhood, is local foodie favourite, Gaudron. Gaudron is many things: a catering company, a restaurant, a party venue, a deli, and a relaxing terrace to grab a...
Boulevard de Waterloo 44, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
Tucked away in tiny Parc D’Egmont, just minutes from busy Avenue Louise, is L’Orangerie. Through the week, this restaurant is popular with the ‘ladies who lunch’ and the office tower executives. However, on Sunday the atmosphere changes, when it...
Place de la Vieille Halle aux Blés 37, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
When visitors to Belgium ask me what to eat here (besides the inevitable chocolate, waffles and frites), my reply is always stoofvlees (unless they are vegetarians!). Stoofvlees, or carbonnade a la Flamande as it’s called in French, literally...
Rue Berckmans 98, 1060 Saint-Gilles, Belgium
We discovered this tiny Italian restaurant near Ave. Louise through a desperate, last-minute internet search. Like many of the hidden gems in Belgium, you could easily pass it by. In fact, when we found it we looked at each other with “is this it?...
Place Saint-Josse 9, 1210 Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, Belgium
The authentic Italian restaurant La Mamma is in my neighbourhood, although it took a while for me to notice it. In fact, I walked by its vine-covered facade for two years before I ever set foot in the restaurant. It wasn’t until I noticed it in a...
Place Sainte-Catherine 5/7, 1000 Brussel, Belgium
There are a few great options for dining on Place St. Catherine, in Brussels. However, when people ask me where to go for great seafood in Brussels, Jaloa, and their more casual Jaloa Brasserie, are first on the list. Jaloa itself is elegant fine...
8400 Ostend, Belgium
First thing when we got out from the underground parking was to be hit by the smell and sight of street food, in the harbor area. They only take cash so I could not wait to find an ATM to get some of the delicious looking food. I have never had...
Rue du Fossé aux Loups 32, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
For an elegant yet trendy meal in Brussels, featuring great Belgian ingredients, a visit to Belga Queen is a must. This restaurant is in a stunning setting, inside a former bank. The period features of the bank remain, but are contrasted by modern...
Rue Baron Horta 3, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
Brussels' BOZAR museum is well worth visiting for its excellent art exhibitions, concerts, and events, like TEDex Brussels. But it’s also worth visiting for its gastronomic restaurant, the BOZAR Brasserie, headed by chef David Martin. The menu...
Chaussée de Boondael 372, 1050 Bruxelles, Belgium
Chaussée de Louvain 86, 1210 Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, Belgium
There’s a lot of great international food in my neighbourhood of St. Josse, but as Brussels smallest (and poorest) commune, few tourists venture here. It’s a pity for foodies to miss out on such great quality and variety. One of my favourites is...
Place de Belgique 1, 1020 Bruxelles, Belgium
Every October, wine-lovers in Brussels rejoice because they know the MegaVino expo is coming. For one full weekend, the Brussels expo centre plays host to over 300 exhibitors presenting wines from around the world. Exhibitors are organised by...
Sentier de l'Embarcadère 1, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
There are dozens of foodie festivals in Belgium throughout the year, but my favourite, by far, is the EAT! Brussels restaurant festival, in early autumn. Located in the vast Bois de la Cambre Park, you can sample your way around the Brussels...
Rue de l'Eglise 112, 1150 Woluwe-Saint-Pierre, Belgium
If you still need a gift for that one person on your shopping list who doesn’t eat chocolate, head to one of the many Maison Dandoy cookie shops dotted around Brussels. Dandoy is a Belgian institution and they have been making cookies in Brussels...
Boulevard de la Woluwe 28, 1150 Woluwe-Saint-Pierre, Belgium
Brussels’ largest gourmet supermarket, Rob, is well worth the trip outside the city centre for dedicated foodies. This market is filled with all of the finest grocery items from around Europe. This is where locals go to buy hard-to-find...
Rue Grande 72, 5500 Dinant, Belgium
It may look like nothing more than a giant quiche, but Dinant’s Flamiche is a legendary Walloon treat you need to taste to believe. Many years ago, so the story goes, a farmer’s wife was taking some goods to market. As she hurried on her way, she...
Dinant, Belgium
Maison Collard’s claim to fame is a cookie so hard they have to print a warning on it. Legend has it, during the great siege of 1466, the people of Dinant were starving and had only two things at their disposal: flour and honey. They made these...
Alsembergsesteenweg 108, 1060 Sint-Gillis, Belgium
I’ve had so many great dining experiences in Belgium, it’s hard to choose a favourite. I can say, without reservation, La Buvette is in my top five. La Buvette is warm and classy without feeling overly stuffy or formal. The concept is simple – one...
2440 Geel, Belgium
Dream of escaping to the countryside and a simpler home-grown style of life? Test-drive your dream on the Quinn’s smallholding in Geel, where you can learn a skill, meet some animals, and eat locally produced food. If you fancy learning how to do...
Kraanlei 1, 9000 Gent, Belgium
One of my favorite things to eat in Belgium is Flemish stew, a Flanders region specialty. I eat at Brasserie T'Stropke every time I am in Gent. Many restaurants offer it in Flanders but somehow I like it more here. The presentation is great and it...
Van Iseghemlaan 85, 8400 Oostende, Belgium
Restaurant Eclips is a cozy, trendy spot, just off the beach promenade. The focus is on tableside fondues and grills, and it is a meat lovers paradise. Owners Chris and Sharon Verdonck greeted us warmly and explained the menu and concept to us. In...
Leopold II-laan 1, 8400 Oostende, Belgium
One of the highlights of our visit to Oostende (Ostend in English) was a gastronomic seafood feast, à l’Ostendaise, at the acclaimed Bistro Mathilda. À l’Ostendaise is a restaurant venture running until the end of September 2014 (so you still have...
Rue de la Gare 1, 5537 Warnant, Belgium
When you think of farming in Belgium, you probably picture rolling fields of corn or maybe flat pastures filled with cows. You probably don’t imagine plastic greenhouses filled with planks of wood. But under those planks grows one of Wallonia’s...
Côte Marie-Thérèse 86, 5500 Falmignoul, Belgium
As a fan of all things artisanal, nothing excites me more than stepping into a place that looks the same as it did 100 years ago. When my eyes adjusted to the dim light, inside the Brasserie Caracole, I could see this Belgian brewery was just such...
Rue Emile Cuvelier 18, 5000 Namur, Belgium
With a bakery on every other corner in even the tiniest villages in Belgium, what makes one stand out more than another? The answer is threefold: hand selected organic ingredients; skills built on tradition, passed from generation to generation...
