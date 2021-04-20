Confituerie Saint Amour Shop 18 Place aux Foires

Artisanal Products from Wallonia, Belgium Belgium is a foodie paradise, but it can be difficult to find the best local artisanal products - unless you happen to visit the small town of Durbuy. There, nestled in the warren of cobbled pedestrian streets, you'll find the shop of the Confituerie Saint Amour, a local jam and preserve producer.



But the shop goes way beyond jams and jellies (although those are wonderful too) and includes the best local products the south of Belgium has to offer. You'll find local tea, honey, spices, sweets, condiments, alcohols and, of course, Belgian beer.



Many of these products aren't available anywhere else, other than direct from the producer. You're sure to find a unique gift to take home, even if you do decide to keep it for yourself.



For more info on Durbuy: http://cheeseweb.eu/2013/06/7-reasons-great-visit-durbuy-belgium/