Confituerie Saint Amour Shop

18 Place aux Foires
Website
| +32 86 21 12 76
Artisanal Products from Wallonia, Belgium Durbuy Belgium

Belgium is a foodie paradise, but it can be difficult to find the best local artisanal products - unless you happen to visit the small town of Durbuy. There, nestled in the warren of cobbled pedestrian streets, you'll find the shop of the Confituerie Saint Amour, a local jam and preserve producer.

But the shop goes way beyond jams and jellies (although those are wonderful too) and includes the best local products the south of Belgium has to offer. You'll find local tea, honey, spices, sweets, condiments, alcohols and, of course, Belgian beer.

Many of these products aren't available anywhere else, other than direct from the producer. You're sure to find a unique gift to take home, even if you do decide to keep it for yourself.

By Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert

