Rob The Gourmets' Market
Boulevard de la Woluwe 28, 1150 Woluwe-Saint-Pierre, Belgium
| +32 2 771 20 60
Mon - Thur 9am - 7pm
Fri 9am - 8pm
Sat 8:30am - 7pm
Brussels Supermarket for GourmetsBrussels’ largest gourmet supermarket, Rob, is well worth the trip outside the city centre for dedicated foodies. This market is filled with all of the finest grocery items from around Europe. This is where locals go to buy hard-to-find ingredients and where expats go to find their favourite tastes of home.
There are vast meat, seafood, cheese and deli counters and the bakery is a pastry-lover’s dream. Rob stocks chocolate from all of Brussels’ top chocolatiers for the ultimate in one-stop Belgian chocolate shopping.
The wine selection here is beyond compare. Everyday wines and spirits can be found in the main shop but if you’re looking for something really special, descend into the basement. Here you will find a dedicated wine cellar with sommeliers on hand to help you choose the perfect bottle. If your tastes run to high-end whiskeys, vodkas, cognacs and the like, there is also a dedicated shop just for you. It’s kept under lock and key and if you have to ask the prices, it’s best to move along.
Visit on a Saturday when the shop demonstrators are active and you can taste your way around Europe.