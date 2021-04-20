MegaVino Expo
Place de Belgique 1, 1020 Bruxelles, Belgium
| +32 2 474 82 77
Brussels Biggest Wine EventEvery October, wine-lovers in Brussels rejoice because they know the MegaVino expo is coming. For one full weekend, the Brussels expo centre plays host to over 300 exhibitors presenting wines from around the world.
Exhibitors are organised by region and at the 2012 edition, wines from 32 different countries were available to taste and purchase. For the cost of your 10-euro admission, you receive a tasting glass and a catalogue of available wines (so you can be sure to track your favourites). It’s the perfect environment to discover new wine regions and new domains from your old favourite regions.
And, being Belgium, of course there is great food available, so you can enjoy a meal between tastings.