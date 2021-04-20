L'Idiot du Village [CLOSED] 19 Ons-Heerstraat

Great Belgian Dining with a Touch of Eccentricity Nestled on the corner of Rue Blaes and Rue Notre-Seigneur, in the Marolles, is a cosy little secret of in-the-know foodies. It’s called L’Idiot du Village, but even the village idiot will tell you, it’s worth finding this little restaurant.



While the décor is funky (with just a touch of odd) the food is just straight up delicious. Their duck and game dishes are heavenly and they have a way with scallops. If you are adventurous, order whatever the special of the day is, as it’s bound to be seasonal and wonderful.



If you want a real taste of ‘quirky’ Belgium, L’Idiot du Village is not to be missed. L’Idiot isn’t open on weekends and it books up quickly so reservations are essential.



For more information and photos: http://cheeseweb.eu/2012/01/lidiot-du-village-restaurant-brussels/