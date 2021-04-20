Goat Farm of Ozo
Chemin du Meunier 26, 6941 Ozo, Belgium
| +32 86 40 02 66
Sat 10am - 12pm, 2pm - 5pm
Delicious Cheese and Smiling Goats in BelgiumI love cheese. I also love goats. So when I learned of a dairy goat farm just outside of Durbuy, Belgium, open to the public, I had to visit.
The Ozo Goat Farm consists of around 200 happy Alpine goats. They produce delicious cheeses available to purchase in the on-site cheese shop. The farm produces about 20 types of cheeses, both fresh and aged. The varieties of the soft cheeses include: cracked peppercorn, rose, chives, nuts and dried fruit.
Seeing these goats relaxed and happy, not to mention friendly and eager for head scratches, was the icing on the cake. This is Belgian local produce at its best!
