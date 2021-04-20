Jaloa
Place Sainte-Catherine 5/7, 1000 Brussel, Belgium
| +32 2 512 18 31
Sun - Thur 12pm - 10:30pm
Fri, Sat 12pm - 11pm
Elegant Seafood on Brussels Place St. CatherineThere are a few great options for dining on Place St. Catherine, in Brussels. However, when people ask me where to go for great seafood in Brussels, Jaloa, and their more casual Jaloa Brasserie, are first on the list.
Jaloa itself is elegant fine dining and a wonderful experience if you are looking to splurge. (Don’t miss the fresh oyster bar.) The restaurant only seats 25 people and features tasting menus of four, six or nine courses.
The Jaloa Brasserie is more cosy and affordable but with the same high level of quality. The menu is a la carte with the exception of a monthly tasting menu.
Both the restaurant and brasserie feature seasonal, local ingredients and have hidden terraces you can enjoy, during the warmer months.