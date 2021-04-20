52 and the Secret Garden

Where are you going?
Chaussée de Vleurgat 52, 1050 Ixelles, Belgium
Website
| +32 2 344 18 71
Sunday Brunch at a Chef's Table in Brussels Brussels Belgium

Sunday Brunch at a Chef's Table in Brussels

Brussels is a city filled with fabulous dining experiences, but for brunch aficionados, the options are sparse. Enter Chef Alex Weston, who runs the popular catering company, La Britannique. Chef Alex has revamped the French table d'hote (or host's table) concept, for Sunday Brunch lovers. Each week he welcomes a handful of lucky guests into his home, to dine on a multi-course menu of international goodies. The Sunday we attended the offerings included: pumpkin filled pastries (pictured), poached eggs with iberico-wrapped chicory, pistachio and pomegranate pilaf with shredded chicken, and a casserole of roasted Mediterranean vegetables. Oh, and dessert, and drinks, all for a reasonable suggested donation. A steal. It's a great way to meet locals and travellers alike. And you get to watch a chef in action. Reservations are mandatory.
By Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert

