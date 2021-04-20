Where are you going?
Sale Pepe Rosmarino

Rue Berckmans 98, 1060 Saint-Gilles, Belgium
Website
| +32 2 538 90 63
Authentic Italian in a Quirky Brussels Setting Saint-Gilles Belgium

Mon - Fri 12pm - 3pm
Mon - Sat 7pm - 12am

We discovered this tiny Italian restaurant near Ave. Louise through a desperate, last-minute internet search. Like many of the hidden gems in Belgium, you could easily pass it by. In fact, when we found it we looked at each other with “is this it?” expressions on our faces.

Inside the shabby-chic interior, delightful smells were emanating from the kitchen. Not long after we sat down, the small dining room began to fill. In addition to the rave reviews we read, these were two very good signs.

Our pasta arrived looking almost as wonderful as it smelled; and the taste – velvety and delicious. This is authentic Italian, prepared with care and attention to detail - just the way Mama would make it.
By Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert

