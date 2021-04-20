Where are you going?
Maison Dandoy

Rue de l'Eglise 112, 1150 Woluwe-Saint-Pierre, Belgium
| +32 2 772 65 61
Find the Perfect Cookie Gifts at Maison Dandoy Woluwe Saint Pierre Belgium

Mon - Fri 10:30am - 2pm
Mon - Sat 2:30pm - 6:30pm
Sat 10am - 2pm

If you still need a gift for that one person on your shopping list who doesn’t eat chocolate, head to one of the many Maison Dandoy cookie shops dotted around Brussels. Dandoy is a Belgian institution and they have been making cookies in Brussels since 1829. The cookies are from 100% natural ingredients and some of the recipes are 180 years old. Try the traditional Belgian speculoos, a spicy biscuit a bit like gingerbread, or Pain a la Greque, a Brussels favourite. There is even an Earl Grey cookie with tealeaves – delicious. Not only do Dandoy cookies taste wonderful, but their packaging is lovely, making them the perfect gift. Choose from the newly designed Maison Dandoy boxes or a variety of tin boxes, perfect for travelling.
By Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert

