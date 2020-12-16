10 Plateau Mont-Royal Essentials

Montreal's coolest neighborhood is also it's most sought-after; as a kind of love child of Brooklyn, Shoreditch, and Sodermälm, Plateau Mont-Royal is inherently hip and has been setting trends for well over two decades now. Quirky shops, colorful buildings with twirling iron staircases, and third-wave coffee shops are among Plateau Mont-Royal's most popular things to do, as are having picnics in Parc Laurier and designer shopping on Montreal's iconic Boulevard Saint-Laurent.