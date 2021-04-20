Where are you going?
À Paul Boutique

112 Avenue du Mont-Royal E, Montréal, QC H2T 1N8, Canada
Sun - Sat 12pm - 6pm

The Most Epic Record Shop Ever

We all know the 21st century hasn't been very kind to the music industry as of yet. But that doesn't stop À Paul Boutique from being quite successful, although I suspect people go more for the interaction with the exuberant owner and the cute shop rather than the music itself.

But that's simply details. The thing is this: a visit to À Paul Boutique is guaranteed to be a memorable one. Between the constant babbling of Paul and the 20,000 records in the shops, it's pretty much impossible to be bored.

The shop specializes in rare and vintage vinyl, with a heavy focus on hip-hop and old school 45s, and is pretty much a crate digger’s dream. With a name like that—Beastie Boys, anyone?—it's not that surprising, I guess.
By Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert

