L'Avenue Du Mont-Royal
1012 Avenue du Mont-Royal Est
| +1 514-522-3797
Sat, Sun 9am - 5pm
Mon - Fri 8am - 9pm
Plateau Mont-Royal: A Montreal ClassicYou know how they say that Montreal is a happy mixture of North America and Europe? Well, if there's one place in the city that's truly unique, and not influenced by any other colony, it's Plateau Mont-Royal.
Located just a few minutes north of downtown, this neighborhood is lively, colorful, and somewhat eclectic. Here young families, hipsters, and fancy folk mingle together in harmony.
In this iconic area you will find everything you need—from French bistros, typical French-Canadian brunch joints, clothing stores, and fine groceries. Nothing is expensive as such, but restraint is in order, because absolutely everything is enthralling!