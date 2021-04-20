Crème Glacée Bo-Bec
1300 Avenue Laurier E, Montréal, QC H2J 1H3, Canada
+1 514-527-1396
Sun - Sat 12pm - 10pm
I Scream, You ScreamThis place is nothing short of a local institution. Bo-Bec has served countless cones and ice cream sandwiches since it opened in the late 1980s, but the owner never changed the warm, genuine smile he offers every customer who walks in. And that makes all the difference.
Bo-Bec doesn't serve just any ice cream. Everything is handmade, and about half of the flavors available at the counter are original concoctions, be it maple nougat or rose water strawberry. They even have vegan ice cream!
The perfect spot for a post-dinner treat or to take away and eat in the massive park around the corner.