Crème Glacée Bo-Bec

1300 Avenue Laurier E, Montréal, QC H2J 1H3, Canada
+1 514-527-1396
I Scream, You Scream Montreal Canada

More info

Sun - Sat 12pm - 10pm

I Scream, You Scream

This place is nothing short of a local institution. Bo-Bec has served countless cones and ice cream sandwiches since it opened in the late 1980s, but the owner never changed the warm, genuine smile he offers every customer who walks in. And that makes all the difference.

Bo-Bec doesn't serve just any ice cream. Everything is handmade, and about half of the flavors available at the counter are original concoctions, be it maple nougat or rose water strawberry. They even have vegan ice cream!

The perfect spot for a post-dinner treat or to take away and eat in the massive park around the corner.
By Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah's Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah's Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
