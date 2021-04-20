Saint-Louis Square
312 R. du Square-Saint-Louis, Montréal, QC H2X 1A5, Canada
+1 514-872-0311
Color on the Carré Saint-LouisThe Carré Saint-Louis (also known as St. Louis Square) is one of Montréal's most important literary streetscapes. Famed Québecois poets Émile Nelligan and Gaston Miron called this home. Brightly painted Victorian/Second Empire graystone rowhouses line the square—one of the best leafy spaces in the city. (It's been called "the closest thing to a European neighborhood square you'll find this side of the Atlantic" by the Project for Public Spaces.)
A few blocks away is the fabled Schwartz's Deli. Grab a "smoked meat" to go, then come here to chow down by the fountain, surrounded by trees and 19th-century façades. (The nearest subway is Sherbrooke station on the Orange Line.)