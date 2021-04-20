Aux Vivres 4631 Saint Laurent Boulevard

More info Sat, Sun 10am - 11pm Mon - Fri 11am - 11pm

The Best Vegan Restaurant in Town What started out as a blink-and-you'll-miss-it hole in the wall became a full-blown hype restaurant where masses gather to celebrate the joys of vegan cuisine.



Thanks to the savoir-faire of brothers Michael and Liam Makhan, eating healthy can be its own reward when the food tastes so good. They use only local ingredients, according to the seasons, to create flavorful dishes that aim to once and for all destroy any myth about vegetarian or vegan food being tasteless. They are famous for their chapati sandwiches, which are cooked to order.