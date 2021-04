Aux Vivres

Despite the type of meat-heavy food culture that comes with living in a place that looks like Alaska half the year, Montreal has its fair share of vegetarian and vegan restaurants, and this is their mother ship. What started as a small hippy hovel with terrible service blossomed over the decades into a beautifully designed, efficient and enormous four-storefront-wide empire on Boulevard Saint Laurent near Rue Villeneuve. Among the favored dishes are the Dragon Bowl, which consists of a bed of brown rice piled high with tasty veggies and marinated tofu served with a luscious yeast and maple dressing, and the many chapatti wrap sandwich options. The brunch is great, featuring an all-vegan huevos rancheros that would make anyone convert, and the juices and smoothies are the best in the city.Photo: Melissa Gamache