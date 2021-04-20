Aux Vivres
4631 Saint Laurent Boulevard
| +1 514-842-3479
Sat, Sun 10am - 11pm
Mon - Fri 11am - 11pm
The Best Vegan Restaurant in TownWhat started out as a blink-and-you'll-miss-it hole in the wall became a full-blown hype restaurant where masses gather to celebrate the joys of vegan cuisine.
Thanks to the savoir-faire of brothers Michael and Liam Makhan, eating healthy can be its own reward when the food tastes so good. They use only local ingredients, according to the seasons, to create flavorful dishes that aim to once and for all destroy any myth about vegetarian or vegan food being tasteless. They are famous for their chapati sandwiches, which are cooked to order.
Despite the type of meat-heavy food culture that comes with living in a place that looks like Alaska half the year, Montreal has its fair share of vegetarian and vegan restaurants, and this is their mother ship. What started as a small hippy hovel with terrible service blossomed over the decades into a beautifully designed, efficient and enormous four-storefront-wide empire on Boulevard Saint Laurent near Rue Villeneuve. Among the favored dishes are the Dragon Bowl, which consists of a bed of brown rice piled high with tasty veggies and marinated tofu served with a luscious yeast and maple dressing, and the many chapatti wrap sandwich options. The brunch is great, featuring an all-vegan huevos rancheros that would make anyone convert, and the juices and smoothies are the best in the city.
