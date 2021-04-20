Where are you going?
Point G

1266 Avenue du Mont-Royal E, Montréal, QC H2J 1Y4, Canada
Website
| +1 514-750-7515
Sun - Sat 10am - 7pm

People who haven't heard of macarons by now probably live under a rock. Not just yet another French dessert to travel across the pond, macarons are a delightful bite-size sandwich-like treat, with a thin, crusty envelope and a flush, jam-like center. Nothing can boast rivaling with macarons, who knows no equal but perhaps the delicious guilty pleasure they offer.

At Le Point G (literally, the G spot, I swear I am not making this up—although the owner, Julien, affirms that the G stands for glutton and nothing else), 22 heaven-sent flavors ranging from the classic pistachio, to the regional maple syrup and the surprising apricot-black tea never cease to amaze visitors, regulars included.

A great little spot for a macaron tasting session to take away and eat in one of the nearby parks.

Good to know: all macarons are gluten-free.
By Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert

Ashley Tillett
over 5 years ago

Go here, just go

Macarons!!!! So delish!

