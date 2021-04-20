Where are you going?
Boutique Unicorn

5135 Saint Laurent Boulevard
Website
| +1 514-544-2828
Iconic Boutique in the Mile End Montreal Canada

More info

Sat, Sun 10am - 5pm
Mon - Wed 10am - 6pm
Thur, Fri 10am - 8pm

With local brands like Barilà, Betina Lou, Uranium and Eve Gravel, Unicorn is probably the one-stop shop for all things Montreal designers. The shop itself, cleverly located on Montreal's biggest shopping street and in the heart of hipster, artsy Mile End district -- that sometimes feels more like Brooklyn than Montreal --, is a work of art and immediately makes shoppers feel at ease. The owners, Amélie and Mélanie, created a unique minimalist atmosphere where their passion for clothes truly prevails, and where their own individual style perfectly mix. The store recently celebrated its 5-year anniversary, and luckily for us fashionistas, the adventure is nowhere near over. Here's to 5 more years of wonderful shopping!
By Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert

