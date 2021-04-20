St Laurent Blvd
3670 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2X 2V4, Canada
| +1 514-670-6110
Sat, Sun 10am - 6pm
Mon - Wed 10am - 7pm
Thur, Fri 10am - 9pm
Touring the Best Street Art in MontrealYes, there is Old Montreal and the shops of rue Sainte-Catherine. But Montreal is much more, especially in the Plateau Mont-Royal neighborhood, a place famous for its alternative atmosphere. Here you find tons of street art, each piece more delightful than the next.
Most murals aren't spontaneous works by local artists but are part of the many street art festivals taking place on Boulevard Saint-Laurent throughout the year, like MuRAL. Artists come from all over the world to paint, lending an international vibe to the city but also some amazing pieces.
This here is one of my favorites, located on the corner of Saint-Laurent and Des Pins streets.