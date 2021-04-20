Where are you going?
Kondiaronk

1196 Voie Camillien-Houde, Montréal, QC H3H 1A1, Canada
Website
| +1 514-872-3911
The Best View of Montreal Montreal Canada

More info

Sun - Sat 6am - 12am

The Best View of Montreal

Not unlike the Eiffel Tower in Paris or the Empire State Building in NYC, the Mont Royal acts as a natural landmark for orientation-challenged travelers. The "mountain" (some would call it a big hill) overlooks the entire city and offers unparalleled panoramas of downtown and the Eastern Townships south of the city.

The entire mountain is actually a city park, with many things to do besides admiring the view: tam-tam jams, bird watching, cycling, forest treks—and even skiing, snowshoeing, ice skating, and sledding in the winter. Brownie points if you make it to the Kodiaronk lookout at dawn, in time to see the sun rise behind the skyscrapers.
By Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert

