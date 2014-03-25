Life in Montana is rooted in the traditions of the American West; this country was born by, and for, big dreamers, hard workers, and free spirits. The state is home to some of the largest Native American reservations in the country; Crow, Cheyenne, Fort Peck, Fort Belknap, Blackfeet, Flathead, and other smaller reservations each have a culture all their own and remain open and welcoming to visitors looking to understand more of the people who first called the country home. The annual Crow Fair and Rodeo is the Apsaalooke Nation's largest gathering, known as the “Tepee Capital of the World,” when nearly 2,000 temporary structures are raised during the weeklong celebration of Crow culture.

The Wild West Winterfest takes places in Bozeman every February, celebrating the best in living out west with chili cook-offs, dog keg pulls, skijoring, horse sales, and more. The Whitefish Winter Carnival features penguin plunges, a beer barter, parades, and appearances by Wayne Newton. North American Indian Days and the Miles City Bucking Horse Sale turn small-town Montana into the wild, wild west, and give visitors a glimpse at a way of life few folks have the mettle to continue living in this fast-paced, ultra-modern world.