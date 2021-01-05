Montana’s Medicine Rocks State Park Is Now a Dark Sky Sanctuary

If you’ve bookmarked our handy 2021 meteor shower calendar, you know when to seek out dark skies this year. But if you’re looking for where to watch the Perseids this August or the Geminids in December, the United States has two new dark sky places to add to your list of stargazing destinations to visit.

In December 2020, the International Dark-Sky Association (IDA) designated Medicine Rocks State Park in Montana a certified International Dark Sky Sanctuary and Voyageurs National Park in Minnesota an International Dark Sky Park.

Founded in 2001, the IDA is a conservation program that has classified more than 130 certified International Dark Sky Places around the world; they are designated based on the type of land and the outreach programs each destination provides to the public.

Dark Sky Parks—like Voyageurs—are considered to be “publicly- or privately-owned spaces protected for natural conservation that implement good outdoor lighting and provide dark sky programs for visitors.” (Many other U.S. national parks like the Grand Canyon and Petrified Forest in Arizona and Death Valley and Joshua Tree in California are also International Dark Sky Parks.)

Dark Sky Sanctuaries are distinguished from Dark Sky Parks by their particularly remote locations. With the addition of Medicine Rocks State Park, there are now 14 Dark Sky Sanctuaries worldwide; these are often the darkest places on the globe whose conservation state is most fragile, according to the IDA.