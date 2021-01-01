Where to Shop in Hong Kong Now
Collected by Heidi Sarna , AFAR Local Expert
Wander crowded market aisles jammed with stalls selling jade and goldfish and knock-off handbags or head instead to the hushed and air-conditioned boutiques of world-class fashion designers. Buy a bespoke suit and put a plastic Chairman Mao figurine in your pocket—the port city of Hong Kong is where you'll find what you didn't even know you were looking for.
Save Place
Battery St & Kansu St, Yau Ma Tei, Hong Kong
Jade is very important to the Chinese and represents long life, good health, and beauty. Do your homework if you want a serious piece—for example, the best jade is translucent and green; the stuff to avoid is opaque with brown or gray bits....
Save Place
Upper Lascar Row, Tai Ping Shan, Hong Kong
Cat Street, also known as Upper Lascar Row, is the purr-fect place to browse for kitsch and curios that make great gifts for friends back home. In contrast to the expensive antiques sold along the parallel Hollywood Road, colorful Cat Street is a...
Save Place
PMQ - Staunton, Central, Hong Kong
This handsome complex was built in the early 1950s to serve as the city’s Police Married Quarters. It was reborn in 2014 as a shopping haven with a heritage twist. Today, two seven-story buildings are filled with independent designers'...
Save Place
Stanley Market Rd, Stanley, Hong Kong
Stanley Market is the first place local people think of for shopping. For out-of-towners, a Stanley shopping trip kills two birds with one stone—sightseeing and bargain hunting. The 45-minute bus or taxi drive from Central to the little...
Save Place
Li Yuen St E, Central, Hong Kong
Smack dab in the center of the bustling financial district, these parallel lanes are lined with shops with a row of stalls running down the middle of each street. The twin shopping strips are packed with discounted clothes of all kinds, plus...
Save Place
2A Canton Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
This Victorian-era building complex was the headquarters of the Hong Kong Marine Police from the 1880s until 1996 (except for a few years during WWII) and was where pirates and smugglers were once imprisoned. Today, the restored complex is a...
Save Place
A1, 1-7 Pak Sha Rd, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
This Macanese bakery, or pastelaria, is renowned for making and bringing in the best of Macanese snacks to Hong Kong. Once just a seller of peanut brittle candy and ginger sweets, they now have shops all over Hong Kong and Macau selling...
Save Place
China, Shaanxi, Xian Shi, Weiyang Qu, 范家南村54号 邮政编码: 710016
The Muslim Quarter of Xi'an is famous for its vendors of dried fruits and nuts. These aren't just any old packs of nuts. They are of the finest quality, selected and dried by hand. A pound of shelled walnuts goes for the equivalent of around $10....
Save Place
Kowloon, Hong Kong
As a lover of all things market, as well as a diver and serious animal lover, I was beyond ecstatic to find out there was a goldfish market in Hong Kong. The market is situated in the Mong Kok area of Hong Kong's Kowloon. The market is a series of...
Save Place
Burlington Arcade, 90-94c Nathan Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Since 1957, Sam’s Tailor has been a favorite stopfor visiting royalty, prime ministers, and rock stars.The largest order ever received? Ten jackets,48 suits, and 168 shirts. The flashiest? Coats withnational flag–inspired silk linings.Burlington...
Popular Stories
- 1 National Parks 9 Underrated National Parks You Should Visit in 2021
- 2 Hiking + Cycling Inside the Thrilling, Slightly Terrifying World of Austrian Hut-to-Hut Hiking
- 3 Tips + News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Tips + News Greece Will Reopen Earlier Than Expected to Vaccinated Travelers
- 5 Food + Drink A Singapore-Style Hawker Center Is Coming to Las Vegas This Summer