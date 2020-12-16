Discovering Art and Culture in Hong Kong
Collected by Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert
Hong Kong's eclectic cultural scene is full of tales to tell, and there are many venues in which you can discover art and local culture. You’ll want to experience Cantonese opera, visit the art museum, or catch a show at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre. Don’t forget to learn about Hong Kong’s past and maritime history, and check out the museums about outer space and science. There is so much art and culture to be discovered in Hong Kong, but these are a few of our favorite ways.
10 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Art lovers must stop by the Hong Kong Museum of Art, situated near the Tsim Sha Tsui harbour promenade. The main collections here include paintings, calligraphy work, and sculptures from Hong Kong and Mainland Chinese artists. Rare Chinese...
100 Chatham Rd S, Tsim Sha Tsui East, Hong Kong
The best way to know a city is through its history. Hong Kong’s many well-curated museums tell the stories of its heritage by allowing visitors to literally walk through it. For a journey through time, the Hong Kong Museum of History uses...
Hong Kong Science Museum, Science Museum Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Just across from the Hong Kong Museum of History in Tsim Sha Tsui is the Hong Kong Science Museum. Here, the name of the game is learning through fun interactive experiences. Through over 500 exhibits, children (and adults!) will be introduced to...
215, Nob Hill Square, 8 King Lai Path, Mei Foo Sun Chuen, Hong Kong
You'll have spent your days taking in the sights, tastes and sounds of Hong Kong, but have you considered exploring the city without one of your senses? Each 75-minute tour at Dialogue in the Dark, led by a visually impaired guide, takes you...
L5, Auditoria Building, Hong Kong Cultural Centre, 10 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
10號 Cotton Tree Dr, Central, Hong Kong
Hong Kong’s oldest colonial British building dates back to the 1840s and served as the office and residence of the Commander of the British Forces in Hong Kong up until 1978, when it was handed over to the government. In1984, the Greek Revival...
八號碼頭 Central, Central, Hong Kong
Hong Kong has been one of the world’s most important ports for eons. This museum, an especially great destinationfor families with children, has more than a dozen galleries with exhibits highlighting the importance of the port of Hong Kong to...
West Kowloon, Hong Kong
Still in the nascent stages of building (at this writing), the West Kowloon Cultural District puts on occasional shows. This was a Cantonese opera stage over a week in 2012.
Hong Kong, 金鐘正義道9號
You'd never know there could be such a serene escape from neighboring buzz until you've discovered Hong Kong's Asia Society Center. Located just a few steps away from Pacific Place mall and the surrounding major hotels, this architectural and...
73 Wun Sha St, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
Mid-Autumn Festival is a festival of lights. In the Tai Hang neighbourhood, a traditional fire dragon dance began in the 19th century, and nowadays continues to occur on the eve, the day of, and the day after Mid-Autumn to chase away bad luck to...
Hong Kong Arts Centre, 2 Harbour Rd, Wan Chai, Hong Kong
The German cultural institute's Hong Kong branch provides a platform for local artists and photographers to promote and showcase their work, and for the public to visit, for free. Aside from hosting exhibitions by local artists, you'll also find...
