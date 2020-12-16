Discovering Art and Culture in Hong Kong

Hong Kong's eclectic cultural scene is full of tales to tell, and there are many venues in which you can discover art and local culture. You’ll want to experience Cantonese opera, visit the art museum, or catch a show at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre. Don’t forget to learn about Hong Kong’s past and maritime history, and check out the museums about outer space and science. There is so much art and culture to be discovered in Hong Kong, but these are a few of our favorite ways.