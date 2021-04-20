Where are you going?
Tai Yuen St Toy Market

Tai Yuen St, Shek Yam, Hong Kong
Tai Yuen Street in Wan Chai is also known as Toy Market. One peek into the alley and you'll see why—toys, from seasonal to mainstream to collectors' items, fill the shopfronts. Head inside for a closer look at vintage robots, models of Hong Kong transportation, Japanese anime figurines, Hello Kitty handbags, and more.

Although best-known for toys that will induce nostalgia in locals born before the 1980s, this is also the place to find festive holiday decorations. After you've perused the many trinkets and toys, check out the nearby wet market or hop on the ding-ding (tram) on Johnston Street to explore elsewhere.
By Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert
