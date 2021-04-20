Urban Remains
1850 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60622, USA
| +1 312-492-6254
Sat, Sun 10am - 4pm
Mon - Fri 10am - 5pm
Scavenge for Architectural Treasures at Urban RemainsThe sign says “New Antique Store,” which might seem like a misnomer but is in fact a very accurate description of what Urban Remains offers. They sell reclaimed architectural artifacts from old buildings, mostly in the Chicago area and mostly from the 20th century.
The Urban Remains warehouse is a giant treasure trove where you’ll find door hardware, industrial furniture, vintage signs, ornamental iron gates and mechanical bits and bobs. If it’s beautiful or functional, Urban Remains probably has it but you might have to dig to find it. Their prices aren’t cheap but sometimes you find just what you weren’t looking for and you simply must have it.