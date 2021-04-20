Where are you going?
Urban Remains

1850 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60622, USA
Website
| +1 312-492-6254
Scavenge for Architectural Treasures at Urban Remains Chicago Illinois United States

More info

Sat, Sun 10am - 4pm
Mon - Fri 10am - 5pm

The sign says “New Antique Store,” which might seem like a misnomer but is in fact a very accurate description of what Urban Remains offers. They sell reclaimed architectural artifacts from old buildings, mostly in the Chicago area and mostly from the 20th century.

The Urban Remains warehouse is a giant treasure trove where you’ll find door hardware, industrial furniture, vintage signs, ornamental iron gates and mechanical bits and bobs. If it’s beautiful or functional, Urban Remains probably has it but you might have to dig to find it. Their prices aren’t cheap but sometimes you find just what you weren’t looking for and you simply must have it.


By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

