Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Original Ninfa's on Navigation

2704 Navigation Blvd, Houston, TX 77003, USA
Website
| +1 713-228-1175
The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation Houston Texas United States
Taste Houston's Truest Tex-Mex at Ninfa's Houston Texas United States
The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation Houston Texas United States
Taste Houston's Truest Tex-Mex at Ninfa's Houston Texas United States

More info

Sun 10am - 10pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 10pm
Fri 11am - 11pm
Sat 10am - 11pm

The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation

For an authentic Houston experience, head to the Original Ninfa’s on Navigation, where the food is always top-notch and the longtime servers are revered as rock stars. With chef Alex Padilla at the helm, you can expect everything from handmade tamales and grilled octopus salad to mole grilled salmon and oven-roasted chicken enchiladas. Don’t miss the tacos al carbon with a margarita on the side—both are legendary with locals. Grab a patio seat and see who you see—it's not unusual to notice a celebrity or two. Houston has a booming Tex-Mex scene, and Ninfa’s can show you why in a single bite.
By Kristin Finan , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Jessica Lymberopoulos
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Taste Houston's Truest Tex-Mex at Ninfa's

This Tex-Mex restaurant claims to have launched the national fajita craze in 1973, when "Mama Ninfa first stuffed chargrilled sliced beef into a handmade flour tortilla." It must have been love at first sight for Houstonians, because this place still draws big crowds (and still makes corn and flour tortillas by hand every day). You can also get amazing handmade tamales here—yum!

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points