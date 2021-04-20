The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation

Taste Houston's Truest Tex-Mex at Ninfa's

This Tex-Mex restaurant claims to have launched the national fajita craze in 1973, when "Mama Ninfa first stuffed chargrilled sliced beef into a handmade flour tortilla." It must have been love at first sight for Houstonians, because this place still draws big crowds (and still makes corn and flour tortillas by hand every day). You can also get amazing handmade tamales here—yum!