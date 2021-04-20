The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
2704 Navigation Blvd, Houston, TX 77003, USA
| +1 713-228-1175
Photo courtesy of Visit Houston
More info
Sun 10am - 10pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 10pm
Fri 11am - 11pm
Sat 10am - 11pm
The Original Ninfa’s on NavigationFor an authentic Houston experience, head to the Original Ninfa’s on Navigation, where the food is always top-notch and the longtime servers are revered as rock stars. With chef Alex Padilla at the helm, you can expect everything from handmade tamales and grilled octopus salad to mole grilled salmon and oven-roasted chicken enchiladas. Don’t miss the tacos al carbon with a margarita on the side—both are legendary with locals. Grab a patio seat and see who you see—it's not unusual to notice a celebrity or two. Houston has a booming Tex-Mex scene, and Ninfa’s can show you why in a single bite.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Taste Houston's Truest Tex-Mex at Ninfa's
This Tex-Mex restaurant claims to have launched the national fajita craze in 1973, when "Mama Ninfa first stuffed chargrilled sliced beef into a handmade flour tortilla." It must have been love at first sight for Houstonians, because this place still draws big crowds (and still makes corn and flour tortillas by hand every day). You can also get amazing handmade tamales here—yum!