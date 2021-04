The National WWII Museum

New Orleans prides itself on its history, and there’s much for travelers to explore of local, regional, and national past and culture. The award-winning National World War II Museum is a 15-minute walk from Windsor Court and creates a sweeping overview of “the war that changed the world,” along with compelling personal accounts and archival information to honor those whose lives were impacted by the war. Two new exhibits opened in late 2015 with additional expansions planned in coming months as the museum continues to flourish. The Ogden Museum of Southern Art is just steps away from the National World War II Museum and is home to the largest compilation of Southern art in the world, featuring pieces from 15 Southern states and Washington, D.C. Not only will visitors find a stunning and comprehensive collection of pieces depicting the American South, Ogden also features an After Hours live music series that hosts Southern artists for a concert and interview every Thursday in the museum’s atrium. Other notable museums include the New Orleans Museum of Art, Southern Food & Beverage Museum, and the New Orleans Pharmacy Museum. Image courtesy of The National World War II Museum.