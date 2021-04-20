The Hoxton, Paris
30-32 Rue du Sentier, 75002 Paris, France
| +33 1 85 65 75 00
Photo courtesy of The Hoxton
More info
The Hoxton, ParisMuch like when it picked then-up-and-coming Shoreditch for its first London hotel, The Hoxton brand put its Paris outpost in the heart of the 2nd Arrondissement, a booming neighborhood thanks to the arrival of several millennial-focused start-ups and tech firms. The 18th-century building’s position is also convenient for exploring the city, as attractions like the Louvre, the Marais, and Notre-Dame are a pleasant walk away. Back at home base, you’ll find eclectic interiors courtesy of the Soho House team, with original architectural details like spiral staircases and mosaic floors sharing space with vibrant floral wallpaper, mid-century-inspired furnishings, and hand-picked contemporary artwork. It’s all in keeping with The Hoxton’s emphasis on shared social spaces, so along with the comfy lobby lounges, you’ll find guests hanging out in the Rivié brasserie (which serves all-day menus of French fare and comfort food classics in both indoor and courtyard areas) and the cozy Jacques Bar (where Moroccan influences show up in the décor and the drinks list).
The 172 rooms can run small (the four sizes range from Shoebox and Cosy to Roomy and Biggy), but they do have cushy beds topped with geometric-patterned sheets, walk-in showers, lovely chevron timber flooring, and—in the larger options—terraces or garden views. You won’t find amenities like robes and slippers, but guests do enjoy standard Hoxton perks like a free daily breakfast bag, complimentary Wi-Fi and international calling, and minibars stocked with free water and milk (more items are available at the front desk at regular supermarket prices). Late checkout can be enjoyed for an additional €10 per hour.