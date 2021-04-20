Where are you going?
The Beach

68 Juta St, Johannesburg, 2000, South Africa
There's a Beach.... in Town! Johannesburg South Africa

There's a Beach.... in Town!

There's nothing quite like the feeling of having beach sand between your toes, but it does become a little challenging to get to a beach when you're in a completely land-locked province!

This is where The Beach comes in with it's rooftop beach bar and reinvigorating, soulful tunes. The beach sand and umbrellas almost make you forget that you're in a busy part of town!

So once you've shopped away at the Neighbourgoods Market, head on over across the road to Juta Street, make your way to the roof, grab a cocktail and just kick back and relax!
By Justin Lee , AFAR Local Expert
