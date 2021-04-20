Steamboat Springs
Steamboat Springs, CO 80487, USA
Photo courtesy of LOW Country Kitchen
Steamboat SpringsDespite being northern Colorado, Steamboat Springs offers belly-filling home-style southern cooking at the Low Country Kitchen right on Lincoln Avenue. Dig into the classics (without the greasy coating), like fried okra and buttermilk fried chicken, or go for the jambalaya or hush puppies. For south of the border–style grub, pop into Salt & Lime and head for the rooftop seating. Start with some loaded nachos then choose from a range of classic tacos and burritos; finish off with fresh churros. The menu changes frequently, with new and exciting dishes becoming available.
almost 7 years ago
The Why Not Wildlife Trail
New to winter sports and Steamboat Springs, I've been searching out trails on in and around Ski Town USA where I can run or snowshoe, to get my bearings. On Friday I took the gondola with skiing colleagues to the top of the ski hill and found a Steamboat Ambassador to ask for a good trail. They said to follow the zig zagging 'Why Not' wildlife trail that follows the easy green way down the mountain and provides 3.5 miles of winter wonderland. It was a great introduction to the hill and this weekend I'll head back and retrace my steps from the bottom to the top this time.
For families, this trail has a great scavenger hunt essence to it, since it is marked point to point by wooden signs that reflect a different animal that lives in the woods at that specific point. The signs are gorgeous and fun to spot and you'll be introduced to the likes of a blue grouse, fox, snowshoe hare and a pine marten.
almost 7 years ago
Steamboat Springs is Where It's At
Time after time, Steamboat locals talked about the Yampa Valley curse: you come for a ski season..... and then can't ever seem to bring yourself to leave this magical place.
And it's no wonder: with its small town charm and community feel, its uncrowded slopes (even at peak times of the year it is rare to wait in long lines for lifts of gondolas), its iconic 'champagne powder' and its multitude of restaurants and night life, Steamboat really is the ultimate Colorado ski destination.
Head to the powdery slopes of Steamboat, get a cozy lodge of your own, complete with a stone fireplace through a Wyndham Vacation Rentals property (extremely affordable in the low season, as little as $45 per person, per night) and get ready to bask in this winter wonderland.
almost 7 years ago
Deep Thought
I was working at CLazyU ranch in Granby Colorado, when my roommate suggested we take a day trip to Steamboat Springs. We got our hiking gear together, filled the car with gas and was off. We made it to Fish Creek Falls trail head and started off. We thought it would be just your normal hike, but the conversation that happened on the first hour of our hike was amazing. We never finished the whole trail but it was the best 2 hour hike I have had.
almost 7 years ago
Never Too Crowded Skiing
Steamboat is a gem of a ski resort because it is just far enough to keep the crowds away. Great mountain for every level, and the friendliest people.