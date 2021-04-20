The Why Not Wildlife Trail

New to winter sports and Steamboat Springs, I've been searching out trails on in and around Ski Town USA where I can run or snowshoe, to get my bearings. On Friday I took the gondola with skiing colleagues to the top of the ski hill and found a Steamboat Ambassador to ask for a good trail. They said to follow the zig zagging 'Why Not' wildlife trail that follows the easy green way down the mountain and provides 3.5 miles of winter wonderland. It was a great introduction to the hill and this weekend I'll head back and retrace my steps from the bottom to the top this time.



For families, this trail has a great scavenger hunt essence to it, since it is marked point to point by wooden signs that reflect a different animal that lives in the woods at that specific point. The signs are gorgeous and fun to spot and you'll be introduced to the likes of a blue grouse, fox, snowshoe hare and a pine marten.