Gelato at Heladeria Famiglia Perin

Argentines are much like the Italians in that they take their gelato very seriously. They consume lots of it all year round, but in the summer consumption skyrockets. Families, couples and friends need no excuse to enjoy an “helado” at the ice cream parlor. Heladeria Famiglia Perin is a traditional staple for classic artisanal gelato in downtown Mendoza with an abundance of outdoor seating. Sarmiento 799; +54 261 425 7624