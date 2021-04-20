Be in Good (Shakespeare &) Company

Silvia Beach opened the original Shakespeare and Company in 1919. Forced to close during the German Occupation of Paris in WWII because she refused to sell books to a German officer, the bookstore was reborn in August of 1951 when George Whitman decided to turn his collection of books into a library and then store. The employees are ex pats that work in the bookstore by day because they sleep under its roof by night. All artists looking for a place to tuck in, while following their dreams in the City of Light. The history and the spirit of this bookshop brings you in, but the tiled floors, wishing well, hidden nooks and poetry readings keep you coming back for more. It was Sylvia Beach that risked everything and published James Joyce's Ulysses, so it is no surprise that there's an annual Bloomsday celebration here at Shakespeare and Company. In the spirit of all things literary, make sure you visit this exceptional bookstore next to Notre Dame on your next visit to Paris. Make Walt Whitman's ghost proud by honoring his late son's institution to all things creative.