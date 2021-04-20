Where are you going?
Scofflaw

3201 West Armitage Avenue
Website
| +1 773-252-9700
Gin Cocktails at Scofflaw Chicago Illinois United States
Sun 11am - 2am
Mon - Fri 5pm - 2am
Sat 11am - 3am

Gin Cocktails at Scofflaw

Scofflaw breaks all the craft-cocktail-bar rules by serving strong, affordable drinks that arrive quickly with no snooty attitude. There's even street parking, something anyone driving in Chicago will appreciate. I’m not sure what else you could want for a night out, but here are a few more reasons to drop by: 1. Gin. There are more kinds here than you’ve probably ever seen—small-batch, big brands, high-end, even the bar's own Old Tom gin. If it’s made with juniper, then Scofflaw has it, and knows how to mix it. 2. Chocolate chip cookies baked at midnight. Why aren’t you there already? 3. Wide recognition as a top-notch watering hole. Be sure to get there early and stake out a space.
By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

