Gin Cocktails at Scofflaw
Scofflaw breaks all the craft-cocktail-bar rules by serving strong, affordable drinks that arrive quickly with no snooty attitude. There's even street parking, something anyone driving in Chicago will appreciate. I’m not sure what else you could want for a night out, but here are a few more reasons to drop by: 1. Gin. There are more kinds here than you’ve probably ever seen—small-batch, big brands, high-end, even the bar's own Old Tom gin. If it’s made with juniper, then Scofflaw has it, and knows how to mix it. 2. Chocolate chip cookies baked at midnight. Why aren’t you there already? 3. Wide recognition as a top-notch watering hole. Be sure to get there early and stake out a space.