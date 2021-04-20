Where are you going?
Saibo Digital Department Store

1号 Huaihai Middle Road
Website
| +86 21 6385 5666
Electronic Heaven Shanghai China

For all things tech, head over to the cybermart on Huaihai Lu. With three floors of gadgets, there's little you won't find here in the way of wired toys. For an extra memory stick, thumb drive or cable, this is the place to pick it up. But if you're looking for a bargain on big name electronics, you might be disappointed, as import costs rack up prices. Nonetheless, if you want to power up and play, this is the place to come.

Open 10am - 8pm daily
By Christy Campbell , AFAR Local Expert
